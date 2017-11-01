An invitation to Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party is the hottest ticket in town whether you're an A-lister or just a Halloween enthusiast . In the past, everyone from reality tv celebutante Kim Kardashian West to cult actor Kyle MacLachlan has shown up to the soiree, dressed to the nines . However, the real star of the night, as might be expected, is Klum herself, who never balks at going to extremes to pull off a look, whether it means using body paint or turning to prosthetics to create a show-stopping ensemble. This year, Klum opted for an eerie replica of Michael Jackson's "Thriller" look, down to doing the elaborate dance routine with a crew of the "undead." Meanwhile celebrity guests came attired in costumes running the gamut from a bloody Fabio (Dylan Sprouse) to La Catrina (Heather Graham). See the best celebrity costumes from Heidi's 2017 Halloween bash above.