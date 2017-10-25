Newsfeed
The Celebrity Costume Hall of Fame for Heidi Klum's Annual Halloween Bash

Cady Lang
4:32 PM ET

Heidi Klum's annual Halloween soirée has become the stuff of pop culture legend; the invite-only party has become the destination for celebrities to trick-or-treat, get their spook on, and, of course, show off their impressive costumes. While some celebs like supermodel Gigi Hadid opt for tried-and-true costumes like her 2015 take on "Bad Sandy" from Grease, other celebs go all-in with over-the-top ensembles like Chrissy Teigen's Toddlers and Tiaras confection from 2010. However, no one can top Klum herself, whose elaborate costumes often involve anything from life-size props to prosthetics. See the most memorable celebrity costumes from Heidi Klum's Halloween parties above.

