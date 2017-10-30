Google Doodle Celebrates Halloween With This Ghostly Animated Tale

Google

Amid all the ghosts, goblins and mummies, Google's Halloween Doodle unmasks an important lesson

By TIME Staff
October 30, 2017

Google’s Halloween Doodle this year animates an ordeal that has haunted us all: the costume dilemma.

Jinx the lonely ghost is caught in the clutches of costume anxiety, unable to pick which outfit is best for the Monster Mash. Should Jinx be a witch? A mummy? An astronaut? A bat? Or a pirate?

Dying to get it right and fit in with the trick-or-treat crew, the lonely ghost undergoes a few dreadful episodes of lost attire and mis-wrapped mummification. After much hocus pocus, the frightfully lonely ghost slips back into the night wearing a sheet as a disguise to hide embarrassment. But soon, Jinx’s sheet is spirited away by the wind. Jinx discovers there is no need to be spooked however, as the trick-or-treat gang accepts the unmasked ghost as a new friend.

Google says initially it had thought of a storyline bringing back last year’s mischievous Momo the cat, who would dress up as a ghost only to be entranced by a real one. But the creators decided the romantic plot was better suited to Valentine’s Day. Instead, they settled on Jinx and a meaningful story of not being spooked out of being yourself.

“In the end, Jinx finds wearing a disguise is no match for being yourself,” Google says.

SPONSORED FINANCIAL CONTENT

You May Like

Stories From

Read More

EDIT POST

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save up to 84% off the cover price.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Sign Up for Our Newsletters

Sign up to receive the top stories you need to know now on politics, health, money and more
SUBSCRIBE