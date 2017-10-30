Newsfeed
PHILADELPHIA, PA - OCTOBER 28: Actor Bruce Willis and assistant Stephen J. Eads are seen arriving at film director M. Night Shyamalan's Halloween party 'Shyamaween' on October 28, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images) Gilbert Carrasquillo—GC Images
celebrities

Bruce Willis Is Almost Unrecognizable In His Highly Successful Halloween Costume

Melissa Locker
11:42 AM ET

Samuel L. Jackson went to a Halloween party and all we got was this amazing photo of Bruce Willis in costume.

Jackson and his Unbreakable co-star were both attending director M. Night Shyamalan’s Halloween party in Philadelphia over the weekend, when Jackson snapped a photo of Willis in costume and posted it to Twitter. Willis’s costume—complete with wig, knee socks—was so good it took a moment for fans to recognize the star.

Willis, and a man reported to be his assistant, Stephen J. Eads, hit Shyamalan’s soiree dressed up as the frightening Grady twins from Stanley Kubrick’s classic 1980 horror film, The Shining (a.k.a. the scariest movie ever). Willis and Eads wore matching wigs, dresses, and Mary Janes to complete their eerie outfits. While Willis opted not to fully commit to the costume by shaving his beard, the overall look was completely unsettling and downright hilarious, which is the hallmark of a very successful Halloween costume.

