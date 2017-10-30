Are You Ready for Halloween? Find Out With This Spooky Word Puzzle

Halloween is here, and we're celebrating by bringing you a holiday-themed game. Called "Crosswalk," it's a new type of crossword puzzle that will present you with 12 clues to fit words into a grid, one clue per line. Your goal is to fill in the answer to each clue so that you get from the top to the bottom of the grid, with one catch: All answers must overlap with at least two letters of the answers above and below, like so:

To get you started, the first clue below has black boxes bounding the word so that you begin in the right place. If you want a hint on where each answer is placed, just hit the green "Show All Positions" button at the bottom to fill in the rest of the black spaces. The answers will vary from connecting to the beginning or end of the words above and below.

As you go, the squares will highlight green if they correctly align with adjacent answers and red if they don't. A pop-up will notify you when you've completed the game. To see how you're doing, hit the blue "Check My Answers" button, and if you get stuck, try the red "Reveal This Row" button to see the correct answer for your selected row.

Note: You can drag your answers left or right to align with the previous word, so you can enter a clue anywhere on a row and then move it to the correct location later.