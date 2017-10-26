In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea's missile system firing Hyunmu-2 firing a missile into the East Sea during a drill aimed to counter North Korea's missile fires on September 15, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea. North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan just days after the U.N. Security Council adopted new sanctions against the regime over its sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3.

In this handout photo released by the South Korean Defense Ministry, South Korea's missile system firing Hyunmu-2 firing a missile into the East Sea during a drill aimed to counter North Korea's missile fires on September 15, 2017 in East Coast, South Korea. North Korea launched a ballistic missile over Japan just days after the U.N. Security Council adopted new sanctions against the regime over its sixth nuclear test on Sept. 3. Photo by South Korean Defense Ministry/Getty

After North Korea threatened to test a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean, a senior North Korean official said the threat should be taken "literally."

Ri Yong Pil told CNN that North Korea "has always brought its words into action."

"The foreign minister is very well aware of the intentions of our supreme leader, so I think you should take his words literally," Ri said, speaking of Ri Yong Ho, who said North Korea could test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean.

The North Korean official spoke with others about the threat as well. In an interview with Fox Business, Ri said that the country is "so prepared" and "we'll see what happens."

"Would it be nice not to do that? The answer is yes. Will that happen? Who knows, who knows, Maria," Ri said to Maria Bartiromo from Fox Business.

The threat also comes after heightening tensions between the United States and North Korea . The secluded Asian nation threatened that it could U.S. territory Guam. President Donald Trump is also planning to visit South Korea while in Asia next month, according to CNN.