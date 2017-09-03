This undated image distributed on Sept. 3, 2017, by the North Korean government, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at an undisclosed location.

North Korea carried out a sixth nuclear test on Sunday morning, according to the South Korean military, after a 5.6 magnitude tremor was detected in the northeast of the country.

The quake came just hours after the rogue state boasted that it had developed an advanced hydrogen bomb with “great destructive power,” and just hours before Chinese President Xi Jinping was due to welcome leaders of the BRICS group of nations to a summit in China’s southern city of Xiamen.

North Korea typically times missile and nuclear tests to coincide with important holidays and events in China in a sign of fraying relations between the historic allies. China remains North Korea’s largest trading partner though its government is increasingly perturbed by Kim’s relentless pursuit of nuclear weapons and has signed onto stiff new U.N. sanctions.

Despite the international pressure, however, missile and nuclear tests have continued unabated. North Korea is intent on developing a nuclear-armed ballistic missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. The regime is believed to have more than a dozen nuclear weapons and is now working to miniaturize one to fit on a missile.

“It shows that the state has the long-term will and determination to do it despite the costs,” says Daniel Pinkston, a Korea expert at Troy University in South Korea, referring to the sanctions. “But the North Korean people pay a very high price for this.”

South Korea immediately convened a national security council meeting after the tremor, which U.S. seismologists say was recorded at a depth of six miles (10 km). China's Earthquake Administration said the quake was caused by a "suspected explosion." North Korea’s last nuclear test was in September 2016.

The quake is another headache for U.S. President Donald Trump, who has made disarming North Korea of its nuclear arsenal a foreign policy priority. Trump said that “all options remain on the table” after North Korea fired a missile over Japan last week, though military strikes would be a last resort given that U.S. allies South Korea and Japan could be devastated by North Korea’s conventional and possibly also nuclear retaliation.

Trump has therefore resorted to pressurizing China to tighten financial restrictions on North Korea. However, Beijing will never squeeze so hard as to foment the collapse of the regime, fearful of a influx of refugees and a unified, U.S.-allied Korean peninsular ruled from Seoul, possibly putting American troops on its doorstep.