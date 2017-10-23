Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
TelevisionHere's Who Was Going to Be Mrs. David S. Pumpkins in That Viral SNL Skit
Saturday Night Live - Season 42
John McCainPresident Trump and John McCain Are Feuding, Again. Here's a Brief History
With crowds of journalists asking questions about President Donald Trump and former FBI Director James Comey, Senator John McCain (R-AZ) rushes to the Senate floor for votes on Capitol Hill Wednesday May 17, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
celebritiesNo One Is As Totally Buggin' That Cher Brought Clueless Back Than Chrissy Teigen
Premiere Of National Geographic Documentary Films' "Jane" - Arrivals
Premiere Of HBO's "Game Of Thrones" Season 7 - Arrivals
Axelle/Bauer-Griffin—FilmMagic
celebrities

Kit Harington Explains Why He and Rose Leslie Would Rather Not Take Photos With You

Cady Lang
1:46 PM ET

Game of Thrones' golden couple, Kit Harington and Rose Leslie's real-life romance has become the Internet's — and specifically the GoT fandom's — everlasting obsession, it turns out that there are some boundaries that Harington has when it comes to his leading lady.

In an interview with The Guardian, Jon Snow revealed that he has days when he won't take pictures with people and that he and Leslie deliberately don't take photos together with fans.

On refusing photos, he said: "But you just have to, otherwise you start feeling like a mannequin. Especially me and Rose, we never do a photo together. Because then it makes our relationship feel like...puppets. Like we’re a walking show.”

Harington also disclosed that he's hesitant to speak about their relationship and now engagement to the press out of respect for Leslie and their private life together.

"I don’t believe in talking about one’s relationship in the press because it’s…I strongly believe it’s her relationship and mine, and anything I say here, she may not want me to say," he said. "So I just don’t say it. I genuinely think it’s our private life."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME