Julia Louis-Dreyfus Turned to Katy Perry to Give an Update on Her Breast Cancer Treatment

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been vocal about her breast cancer since she was diagnosed in late September . The beloved Veep actress initially took to her Twitter account to announce the news and to call for universal health care in the United States .

Now, Louis-Dreyfus is using her social platform to share her progress with her cancer treatement, but this time she called on a little help from her Veep co-stars Tony Hale (who plays Selina Meyer's long-suffering "bag boy" Gary,) Timothy Simons (the series' much-loathed intern-turned-pundit Jonah) and pop princess Katy Perry.

In an Instagram post, Louis-Dreyfus used lyrics from Katy Perry's song "Roar" to update her followers on her treatment status, noting that she was "finito" with her second round of chemotherapy. "We are NOT f-cking around here," she wrote in her caption.

See her full post below.