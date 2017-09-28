Celebrities have shown an outpouring of support for Julia Louis-Dreyfus in the wake of the Veep star's online announcement that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer .

Dreyfus took to Twitter Thursday afternoon to break the news and call for universal health care in the United States.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," she wrote. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Her post prompted messages of love and well wishes from a number of fellow celebrities , including her Veep co-stars Tony Hale and Sam Richardson. "We love this woman," Hale wrote.

"She is one of the strongest and caring people I know," Richardson added. "Nothing can stop her. Not even this."

We love this woman. pic.twitter.com/EqvF6HXpj0 - Tony Hale (@MrTonyHale) September 28, 2017

She is one of the strongest and caring people I know. Nothing can stop her. Not even this. https://t.co/SAUd3kfp6j - Sam Richardson (@SamRichardson) September 28, 2017

See a selection of the responses below.

Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want - christina applegate (@1capplegate) September 28, 2017

J sending all my healing energy your way. You are incredible to use this moment as an opportunity to support others. Thank you. Much love xd https://t.co/okgfVDUeAW - Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 28, 2017

1/ Sad to think we're in a place where u may have to actually worry about accidentally reading horrifying responses if u post, but https://t.co/QJbC3hw8VW - Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 28, 2017

2/ major respect, compassionate & love to Julia & all the people who will be helped be her honesty. https://t.co/QJbC3hw8VW - Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) September 28, 2017

❤️❤️so sorry and so in awe https://t.co/eHIrXiKm3h - Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) September 28, 2017