U.S.
Search
Sign In
United KingdomTrump Links Crime Surge in U.K. to 'Radical Islamic Terror.' Here Are the Facts
US-POLITICS
U.S.A Massachusetts School District Is Sorry for a Photo of a Black Girl on a Leash
Mitchell Elementary School
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionJoan Rivers' Fashion Police Has Been Canceled After a 22-year Run
Grammywatch-Factoids, CANNES, France
Film Review Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot in Wonder Woman. Clay Enos—Warner Bros. Entertainment/AP
Holidays

There's Still Time to Get This Year's Most Popular Halloween Costumes

Jennifer Calfas
8:00 AM ET

As Halloween draws near, some Americans are frantically pulling together a Halloween costume while others have already planned theirs out months in advance.

But no matter where you fall on that spectrum, Halloween is a time when everyone can dress up however they like: as their favorite superheroes, celebrity idols, Disney characters or, for the ones in the holiday spirit, spooky ghouls and ghosts.

Oftentimes, people get Halloween costume ideas from cultural moments or icons of the year. Indeed, Halloween trick-or-treaters and partygoers can expect to see a slew of Wonder Woman costumes — the year's most popular costume, according to Google — as fans celebrate a big year for the superhero played by Gal Gadot.

The film industry — and particularly Disney — appear to have a strong hold on influencing this year's Halloween costumes. Based on the number of Google searches for Halloween costumes, here's a list of the most popular Halloween costumes for this year.

Wonder Woman

WONDER WOMAN Clay Enos / Warner Brothers 

Wonder Woman made quite the impact this year as the film centralizing on the superhero broke records at the box office and inspired fans of all ages. Wonder Woman is set to make her return to theaters in the upcoming Justice League, alongside Batman, Aquaman, the Flash and Cyborg.

Related

LocationWorld 2016 - Day 1
redditHow Do You Exercise in Space?
reddit
How Do You Exercise in Space?

A number of different versions of the Wonder Woman costume are available for purchase, including ones inspired by Gal Gadot's look in the recent film, and others with the more traditional DC Comics red corset and blue skirt covered in stars. Costumes are available for children, too.

Amazon is selling several different versions of the costume with different accessories. (And some of them are included on Amazon Prime.)

Harley Quinn

Suicide Squad Warner Bros. Pictures  

Perhaps inspired by 2016's Suicide Squad, Harley Quinn was one of Halloween's most popular costumes last year — and it appears it will be once again. This year, however, fans have another reason to dress up: a movie depicting Quinn's romance with the Joker is in the works.

Like those for Wonder Woman, there are several different versions of the costume to reflect those worn in the variety of films featuring the character. Here's where you can find complete costumes and accessories to complete the look.

Clown

Warner Bros. Pictures 

While clowns are generally a standard (and terrifying) Halloween costume, it's possible there may be more clowns out trick-or-treating this year due to the return of It in theaters. The new adaptation of the Stephen King thriller features Pennywise the clown, whose make-up may be simple to replicate with white powder and red lipstick.

You can find costumes for the latest version of Pennywise here, and the look from the 1990 miniseries here. Or, of course, if you want to go as a more traditional clown, other options are available.

Moana

MOANA Disney 

The brave and adventurous Moana from the Disney film is near the top of the list of Halloween costumes. Since Moana was released last November, this is the first chance kids, teens and adults have to dress up like the courageous princess for Halloween.

Disney sells costumes for kids here, and adult costumes appear to be available on eBay.

Unicorn

Key Speakers At Noah Technology Conference Bloomberg—Bloomberg via Getty Images 

Mythical creatures are commonplace for Halloween costumes, and unicorns appear to be no different. Unicorns had quite the year as well, with a limited-edition Starbucks Frappuccino named after them that sold out at locations quickly.

There are many different ways you can dress like a unicorn — whether its mimicking the popular pool float shown above with gold horn, or in a comfortable onesie.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME