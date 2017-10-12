mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
VeteransMeet the Double-Amputee Veteran Running 31 Marathons in 31 Days
Rob Jones
Donald TrumpDonald Trump on North Korea: President Obama Should Have Taken Care of It
US President Donald Trump speaks on tax reform inside a hangar at the Harrisburg International Airport on October 11, 2017 in Middletown, Pennsylvania.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Puerto RicoDonald Trump: U.S. Can't Help Hurricane-Ravaged Puerto Rico 'Forever'
President Trump Visits Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Headquarters
When Wonder Woman was truly a wonder: Heathcote tries on the persona for size
When Wonder Woman was truly a wonder: Heathcote tries on the persona for size Claire Folger—Annapurna Pictures
movies

The Women Behind Wonder Woman

Stephanie Zacharek
7:12 AM ET

Long before Wonder Woman was a big cardboard multiplex cutout, she was a comic-book dazzler whose heroic encounters involved bondage, homosexuality and other ostensibly aberrant behaviors. Professor Marston and the Wonder Women is Angela Robinson's fascinating and admirably adult true-life drama about the creation of the feisty Amazon we think we know so well. Luke Evans plays William Moulton Marston, a curious, energetic professor of psychology at Radcliffe in the 1920s. His wife and fellow academic Elizabeth (Rebecca Hall) is probably even smarter. Both fall in love with a bright young student, Olive Byrne (Bella Heathcote), an adventure that destroys their academic careers.

Yet the triangular relationship endures and deepens over the years, and by the 1940s Marston's unorthodox thinking about life, love and sex sparks an idea: if women are men's superiors, as he believes, why not create a comic-book character who embodies that dynamic? His ideas about sexual submission and dominance also find their way into the mix, which raises the hackles of the white-bread morality police.

Robinson, whose credits include The L Word and True Blood, approaches the story in such a low-key, unsensational way that the trio's beyond-bohemian arrangement is barely eyebrow-raising. What is eyebrow-raising is the movie's assessment of how Marston's original Wonder Woman--vital, brainy and a little kinky--became flattened into the safe, asexual role model we know today. As enjoyable as Patty Jenkins' Wonder Woman film is, today's WW is definitely SFW. Even in 2017, Marston's creation is still too much for us, men and women alike. She was a wonder who needed to be cut down to size, and we're still doing it, whether we realize it or not.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME