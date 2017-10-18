Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
MarylandGunman Who Killed 3 Co-Workers Was Involved in a Later Shooting
Maryland shoting
South CarolinaMan Charged With Murder After Giving a Loaded Gun to a 3-Year-Old Boy
Toddler Shooting
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Education'We Will Keep Suing.' 17 States Slam Betsy DeVos for Blocking Rules on For-Profit Colleges
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Speaks At Harvard On Empowering Parents
2017 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert In Houston - Taylor Swift Performance
Kevin Mazur—Getty Images for DIRECTV
celebrities

Join Taylor Swift for a 'Sarcastic Look Down Memory Lane' As She Pokes Fun at Her Past

Cady Lang
1:51 PM ET

While Taylor Swift's single "Look What You Made Me Do" appeared to take shots at everyone from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Katy Perry, it appears that the pop star still has the good humor to poke some fun at herself.

In a behind-the-scenes clip that she released on Tuesday, Swift gives fans a look at the extensive wardrobe that she needed for the detail-laden music video that referenced many of the fashion statements that she made for past music videos, concerts, and albums when she was the "old Taylor."

"We're picking which looks are the ones we want to call attention to and go back and have sort of sarcastic look down memory lane," she said before pointing out an outfit from the VMAs and a cheerleading outfit from her music video for "Shake It Off."

Watch the full clip below.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME