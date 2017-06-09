The Internet Has Memes About Taylor Swift's Streaming Return on Katy Perry's Album Release Day

Despite her vocal argument against streaming albums in the past — going so far as to pull all of her music off of Spotify in 2014 — Taylor Swift is now releasing all of her extensive back catalog of music on streaming at midnight on Friday.

Swift announced the news via her official "Taylor Nation" social media accounts, where she explained that the move back to streaming services was "in celebration of 1989 selling over 10 Million Albums Worldwide and the RIAA’s 100 Million Song Certification announcement, Taylor wants to thank her fans by making her entire back catalog available to all streaming services tonight at midnight.”

While many fans were excited about being able to listen to Swift on Spotify again, the Internet was quick to note that her return to streaming coincided exactly with Katy Perry's release date for her new album, Witness , fueling rumors that there might still be some "bad blood" between the two.

Perry, of late, hasn't been shy about the strained dynamic between the two pop princesses, going so far as to call out Swift for the feud during an episode of Carpool Karaoke and in subsequent media appearances and interviews . Fans have also long speculated that Perry's single "Swish Swish" is a diss track in the vein of "Bad Blood" aimed at Swift.

While there's no way of truly knowing if Swift's return to streaming on the same day as Perry's album release is intentional or just coincidental, the Internet had plenty of feelings that they made known online.

So Taylor Swift is finally releasing all her music on Spotify tonight.. the night Katy Perry releases her new album. pic.twitter.com/bBhNUCG5rD - Guillermo Galvan (@willygalvan) June 9, 2017

On the day of Witness release 😲 pic.twitter.com/JdWHzMqiQw - Mike (@MikeIsSick13) June 8, 2017

NO TAYLOR YOU ARE NOT ABOUT TO DO THIS TO KATY YOU 🐍 🐍 https://t.co/jLSQnZDjft - Karl Palenkas (@KarlPalenkas) June 9, 2017

katy perry: the countdown starts now make sure to stream my album on spotify toni...



taylor swift: pic.twitter.com/Y0LTw9CObH - ninho (@tabembruno) June 9, 2017

Young Taylor with the greatest stunt queen move. On the eve of @katyperry's new album she's putting her music up for streaming. Gagged. https://t.co/wyRURpYu13 - Gerrick D. Kennedy (@GerrickKennedy) June 9, 2017

Katy Perry: Here's my new album, stream it on Spotif-



Taylor Swift: Here's my ENTIRE album catalog on Spotify pic.twitter.com/ps8kyrXA9e - leo (@roIIingdice) June 9, 2017

Online personality Tyler Oakley preferred to find a way to neutralize the situation.