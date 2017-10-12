A diehard Rick and Morty fan took his fandom to the next level when he traded his car for a single packet of McDonald's Szechuan sauce , which has garnered a cult following because of the Adult Swim series.

According to Business Insider , Rick and Morty fan Rachel Marie nabbed one of the limited-edition sauces at McDonald's and proceeded to post it on Pin Nation, a Facebook group where fandoms and festival goers can trade pins and souvenirs.

"There was actually a large response with some nice pins," she said. "But if I could get a car, I thought, why not ask?" A fellow Rick and Morty fan apparently thought that this precious sauce was worth a car and offered up his early 2000s Volkswagon Gold Mk4.

While the fan did not give permission for his name to be used and Marie said that they did not find or talk about the car's title, the trade did apparently happen, with both parties confirming to Business Insider that they they did indeed trade the sauce for the car.