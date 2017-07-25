Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Mental Health/PsychologySpending Money on Time-Saving Services Will Make You Happier
170609-housecleaners-cleaning-products
remembranceBarbara Sinatra, Philanthropist and Widow of Frank Sinatra, Dies at 90
Still Laugh-In: A Toast To George Schlatter
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
TelevisionWatch Bran Stark and Hodor Have an Adorable Game of Thrones Reunion
Kristian Nairn and Isaac Hempstead Wright attend the Game of Thrones autograph signing during Comic-Con International on July 22, 2016 in San Diego, California.
Mcdonalds Big Mac meal
David Marsden—Getty Images
food and drink

Sticking Your McDonald's Cheeseburger on a Straw is Now a Trending Food Hack

Melissa Locker
2:41 PM ET

People have been spearing food with straws for decades (typically on Bloody Mary drinks and other cocktails), so it’s a bit of a surprise that it has taken so long for someone to skewer their McDonald’s cheeseburger on their drink and turn it into a both a garnish and an internet meme. Yet here we are in the middle of 2017 and, according to Japanese news outlet, SoraNews24, the latest food trend in Japan involves doing just that.

Instagram savvy diners are sticking their McDonald’s cheeseburgers on their drinks and documenting it to share with the world.

A post shared by moe (@im_mmoe) on

According to Kotaku, this meme translates roughly to "drink x hamburger" or “hamburger straw” and while “everyone isn’t doing this (yet!)” its popularity is spreading.

It’s not limited to hamburgers, either, with people skewering their Egg McMuffins, too. For some next level Instagram love, though, at least one clever poster stuck a burger on McDonald’s other viral product—their electric green melon shake.

Of course, according to New York magazine, whose intrepid reporter actually tested out the whole hamburger-skewering in a McDonald’s, you don’t really need to try this trend at home, because you just end up with a hole in your hamburger.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Sleep
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME