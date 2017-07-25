People have been spearing food with straws for decades (typically on Bloody Mary drinks and other cocktails), so it’s a bit of a surprise that it has taken so long for someone to skewer their McDonald’s cheeseburger on their drink and turn it into a both a garnish and an internet meme. Yet here we are in the middle of 2017 and, according to Japanese news outlet, SoraNews24, the latest food trend in Japan involves doing just that.
Instagram savvy diners are sticking their McDonald’s cheeseburgers on their drinks and documenting it to share with the world.
According to Kotaku, this meme translates roughly to "drink x hamburger" or “hamburger straw” and while “everyone isn’t doing this (yet!)” its popularity is spreading.
It’s not limited to hamburgers, either, with people skewering their Egg McMuffins, too. For some next level Instagram love, though, at least one clever poster stuck a burger on McDonald’s other viral product—their electric green melon shake.
Of course, according to New York magazine, whose intrepid reporter actually tested out the whole hamburger-skewering in a McDonald’s, you don’t really need to try this trend at home, because you just end up with a hole in your hamburger.