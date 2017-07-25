People have been spearing food with straws for decades (typically on Bloody Mary drinks and other cocktails), so it’s a bit of a surprise that it has taken so long for someone to skewer their McDonald’s cheeseburger on their drink and turn it into a both a garnish and an internet meme. Yet here we are in the middle of 2017 and, according to Japanese news outlet, SoraNews24 , the latest food trend in Japan involves doing just that.

Instagram savvy diners are sticking their McDonald’s cheeseburgers on their drinks and documenting it to share with the world.

A post shared by moe (@im_mmoe) on Jul 20, 2017 at 1:46am PDT

#おそめの #流行り#乗ってみた #スプライト#氷なし#チーズバーガー #summerbakeisyon#🌴#🌞#🍔#🍟 #🐰#🐼#🍍 #マック A post shared by みちゃき (@micyaki___n) on Jul 21, 2017 at 7:13am PDT

According to Kotaku, this meme translates roughly to "drink x hamburger" or “hamburger straw” and while “everyone isn’t doing this (yet!)” its popularity is spreading.

It’s not limited to hamburgers, either, with people skewering their Egg McMuffins , too. For some next level Instagram love, though, at least one clever poster stuck a burger on McDonald’s other viral product—their electric green melon shake.

最近はやりのやつ〜〜 #まくどなるど #クリームソーダ #ハンバーガー #ドリンク×ハンバーガー A post shared by 村島優太 (@cundaoyoutai0223) on Jul 23, 2017 at 7:26pm PDT

Of course, according to New York magazine , whose intrepid reporter actually tested out the whole hamburger-skewering in a McDonald’s, you don’t really need to try this trend at home, because you just end up with a hole in your hamburger.