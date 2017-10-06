These Are the Winter Storm Names for 2017-2018. See If Yours Made the List

The Weather Channel has released its full list of winter storm names for the upcoming 2017-2018 season — and all 26 were taken from a list of 2016's most popular baby names .

The Weather Channel's first winter storm name will be Aiden, which the network explains comes from an old Irish name meaning "fire." Other names, each one beginning with a different letter of the alphabet, include Benji, Chloe, Dylan and Ethan. At the end of the list is Violet, Wilbur, Xanto, Yvonne and Zoey.

"It's simply easier to communicate about a complex storm if it has a name, which our naming program has demonstrated," Bryan Norcross, senior hurricane specialist at The Weather Channel and compiler of the winter storm name list, said. "Good communications benefits everyone."

The Weather Channel first began naming winter storms for the 2012-2013 season in order to put snowstorms on par with hurricanes, which are given official names by the The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). During the 2016-2017 season, there were 22 named winter storms in total.