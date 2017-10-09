Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Florida89-Year-Old Mother Gets Answers Nearly 40 Years After Her Daughter Went Missing
Cold Case, Tampa, USA - 23 Aug 2017
MusicRachel Platten Is More Than Just 'Fight Song.' The Pop Singer on Her 'Brave' New Sound
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PeopleRead TIME's Original Report on the Death of Che Guevara
Portrait of Che Guevara
Kim KardashianDave Allocca—StarPix/REX/Shutterstock; Matt Baron—REX/Shutterstock
Kim Kardashian
Dave Allocca—StarPix/REX/Shutterstock; Matt Baron—REX/Shutte
1 of 5
celebrities

See the Kardashians Then and Now

Cady Lang
9:44 AM ET

It's been ten years since we were first introduced to the Kardashians in the pilot for a little show called Keeping Up With the Kardashians that would change the landscape of reality television and celebrity culture as we know it. In the decade since the show debuted, plenty has changed — viewers saw Kim go from Paris Hilton's best friend to a global celebrity who's made a booming business out of self-promotion. Likewise, they also witnessed Kendall and Kylie Jenner grow up from mischievous little sisters into celebrities in their own rights.

In the past year, Forbes reported that the Kardashian-Jenners are now the highest-earning stars in reality television, a testament to Kris Jenner's hard-work but also to the cultural touchstone that the show has become. Their lives and careers weren't the only things that evolved, however; their personal style and looks have changed dramatically as well.

Here, take a look back at the first family of reality tv, from when KUWTK first began to the present. It's been quite the ride.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME