Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
CongressGun Control Advocates Are Speaking Up About a Bill Making it Easier to Buy a Silencer
Rep. Jeff Duncan
Las Vegas'A Grave Tragedy for Our Nation.' Gabby Giffords Reflects on Las Vegas Shooting
Gun violence victim and former U.S. Congresswoman Gabby Giffords speaks next to her husband, NASA astronaut Mark Kelly, as they visits City Hall on her 2016 Vocal Majority Tour on October 17, 2016 in New York City.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Five Best IdeasMarriage Is Becoming a Mark of Privilege
Bride and groom cake topper on cake
Tod's - Details - Milan Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018
Estrop—Getty Images
celebrities

Kendall Jenner Cries While Addressing Pepsi Ad Backlash: 'I Just Felt So Stupid'

Cady Lang
12:18 PM ET

Kendall Jenner has shared her emotional reaction to the backlash her Pepsi ad campaign drew when it debuted in April of this year.

During the season 14 premiere of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the reality celebutante-turned-model cried while talking about the ad, which featured her facilitating peace during a protest by handing a police officer a can of Pepsi, an optic that many felt was a tone deaf appropriation of a now iconic photo of a Black Lives Matter protestor approaching officers.

Jenner discussed the ad spot and her feelings about the backlash, but didn't mention Pepsi by name.

"I trusted everyone. I trusted the teams," she said. "But after I saw the reaction and I read what people had to say about it, I most definitely saw what went wrong. I was so stuck, and I really didn't know what to do, that I completely shut down."

Jenner also broke down in tears while talking about how the ad offended viewers.

"I would never purposely hurt someone ever," she said. "And I would, obviously, if I knew this was gonna be the outcome, like, I would have never done something like this. But you don't know when you're in the moment. I just felt so f-cking stupid. The fact that I would offend other people or hurt other people was definitely not the intent and that's what [...] got me the most, is that I would ever make anyone else upset."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME