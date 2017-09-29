Newsfeed
The Presidents Cup - Round One
Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey.  Rob Carr—Getty Images
Sports

The Internet Thinks Photos of This Obama, Bush and Clinton Reunion Feel So Good

Raisa Bruner
11:49 AM ET

The annual Presidents Cup just got three times as presidential.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all showed up at the New Jersey golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club to help celebrate the event on Thursday, appearing for a photo op before the first tee-off. And no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, fans of any of the past presidents are enjoying seeing the three living it up on the course together. It's also a historic moment: as the Associated Press notes, despite its grand name, this is the first time the tournament has hosted three presidents at the same time in its 23-year history.

Meanwhile, some are wondering if this new bipartisan clique will also accept the current president — an avowed golf-lover as well — or if they've capped membership.

If you're in it for the golf-watching and not president-viewing, though, keep an eye out: stars Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are just some of the sport's top players competing for America at the tournament this year.

Follow TIME