The Internet Thinks Photos of This Obama, Bush and Clinton Reunion Feel So Good

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Former U.S. Presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton attend the trophy presentation prior to Thursday foursome matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on September 28, 2017 in Jersey City, New Jersey. Rob Carr—Getty Images

The annual Presidents Cup just got three times as presidential.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama all showed up at the New Jersey golf tournament at Liberty National Golf Club to help celebrate the event on Thursday, appearing for a photo op before the first tee-off. And no matter where you fall on the political spectrum, fans of any of the past presidents are enjoying seeing the three living it up on the course together. It's also a historic moment: as the Associated Press notes , despite its grand name, this is the first time the tournament has hosted three presidents at the same time in its 23-year history.

Presidents Obama, Bush and Clinton attend the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club. pic.twitter.com/KzS3Td5mFu - Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) September 28, 2017

Squad Goals in #JerseyCity At the Presidents Cup 😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/3aZyTML6dy - Lynn (@CHiCpeaJC) September 28, 2017

Three dads.

Three obsessed golfers.

Three POTUS' today at the @PresidentsCup pic.twitter.com/N2m2ghlOhK - Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 28, 2017

This pic just came in from the first tee at @PresidentsCup. I wonder what these three guys are talking about today on the course. pic.twitter.com/cX3JI7hUeD - Craig Melvin (@craigmelvin) September 28, 2017

Meanwhile, some are wondering if this new bipartisan clique will also accept the current president — an avowed golf-lover as well — or if they've capped membership.

All partisanship aside, seeing Presidents together is always one of my favorite things. Now whether that continues with 45 in the mix idk.. - Bryan S (@Senor_Mojito) September 28, 2017

Bill: How good is Trump making us look?

W: So good.

Obama: So so good. - Jason Rheins (@ProfessorRheins) September 28, 2017

If you're in it for the golf-watching and not president-viewing, though, keep an eye out: stars Jordan Spieth, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler are just some of the sport's top players competing for America at the tournament this year.