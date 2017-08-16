Politics
Search
Sign In
celebrities36 Celebrities Condemn Donald Trump's Press Conference
US-POLITICS-TRUMP-SECURITY
MusicRapper Vic Mensa on His Political Debut Album: 'I Could Never Choose to Be Ignorant'
ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live" - Season 14
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CharlottesvilleTop Military Leaders Who Advise President Trump Speak Out Against Racism
Mark A. Milley, John M. Richardson, David L. Goldfein, Robert B. Neller
Charlottesville

Both Presidents Bush Condemn Hatred a Day After Trump's Press Conference

Maya Rhodan
12:01 PM ET

Both presidents Bush released a joint statement on the last weekend's violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, on Wednesday, the same day of a memorial service held in honor of a young woman who was killed protesting the white supremacists who'd traveled there to rally.

"America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism, and hatred in all forms," the statement from presidents George H. W. and George W. Bush reads. "As we pray for Charlottesville, we are all reminded of the fundamental truths recorded by that city's most prominent citizen in the Declaration of Independence: we are all created equal and endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights."

The statement continues, "We know these truths to be everlasting because we have seen the decency and greatness of our country."

Related

Mark A. Milley, John M. Richardson, David L. Goldfein, Robert B. Neller
CharlottesvilleTop Military Leaders Who Advise President Trump Speak Out Against Racism
Charlottesville
Top Military Leaders Who Advise President Trump Speak Out Against Racism

The last weekend's white supremacist and Ne0 Nazi rally was held just down the hill from Thomas Jefferson's home and plantation Monticello.

The Bushes' joint statement comes amid backlash from remarks President Trump delivered on the weekend protests on Tuesday. After coming out and condemning white nationalists by name in a highly scripted statement on Monday, Trump doubled down in his insistence that counter-protesters, who he deemed the "alt-left," also shouldered some of the blame for the violence that occurred on the ground in Charlottesville.

“You had a group on one side that was bad, and you had a group on the other side that was also very violent, and nobody wants to say that, but I'll say it right now,” he said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Trump also claimed that the nationalist protesters, who chanted "blood and soil" and "Jews will not replace us," had "very quietly" spoken out against the removal of a Confederate statue.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have spoken out against Trump's comments, and many are saying he failed a major test of leadership by not unequivocally denouncing Neo-Nazis and white supremacists. A former political opponent if Trump's, and the son of Bush 41, former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush criticized President Trump in a series of tweets on Tuesday.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME