Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
Iraq92% of Voters Approve Kurdish Referendum on Independence From Iraq
Iraq: Iraqi Kurdistan Independence Referendum
OklahomaPsychiatrist: Suspect Was 'Insane' When He Beheaded His Co-Worker
Alton Nolen
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
CrimeKiller Dubbed 'A Known Hannibal Lecter' Set to Plead Guilty in Another Death
Casey Pigge
Late Night Television

Andy Samberg Knows Just the Guy to Fix the Taylor Swift-Katy Perry Feud

Raisa Bruner
11:11 AM ET

On Tuesday night's Jimmy Kimmel Live, special guest Andy Samberg was put on the spot to help come up with a solution for our nation's most intractable debate: the seemingly never-ending Taylor Swift and Katy Perry feud of pop icons. Kimmel put Samberg on the spot since he's had a chance to work with both stars during his time on Saturday Night Live, and more recently in a commercial with Swift for AT&T.

Related

Late Night TelevisionJimmy Kimmel Thinks 'Donald Trump Has More Flip-Flops Than a Jimmy Buffett Concert' So He Made a Supercut
Late Night Television
Jimmy Kimmel Thinks 'Donald Trump Has More Flip-Flops Than a Jimmy Buffett Concert' So He Made a Supercut

"It was quite an experience," he said jokingly of getting kicked through a wall while filming with the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer. But he insisted that he's neutral when it comes to the feud. "No, I don't take sides in the feud, I'm cool with both of them, it's fine," he insisted.

Plus, he knows just the guy to help solve their years-long problem. "I'm also very hopeful for them, because I heard that Jared Kushner has been assigned brokering a peace accord... It's right after brokering peace in the Middle East for him," he joked.

"So that should happen any day now," Kimmel laughed. "I didn't know he was working on that."

"Yeah, well, he can do it all," Samberg noted. Kimmel's following up? Suggesting that perhaps Kushner's decision to use a private email has something to do with this new revelation of his extra peace-brokering role. Watch them discuss, above.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME