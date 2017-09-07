Watch Taylor Swift Fight Andy Samberg in New Commercial

You must be wondering, “What is Taylor Swift doing now?” Lucky for you, the mega-popstar wants you to find out.
AT&T, which launched a massive partnership with Swift last year, released new promos today for Taylor Swift Now Thursday morning, teasing an all-access peek for subscribers.
Bonus? They’re pretty charming to watch, especially when she gets in a fight with funnyman Andy Samberg.
Swift also posted a behind-the-scenes look at the behind-the-scenes content, where she runs lines, gets her makeup done, and, as she admits, method acts and is “actually eating the food each time.”
RELATED: Times Taylor Swift’s ‘Ready For It?’ Lyrics Possibly Reference Joe Alwyn
Taylor Swift Now is launching as Swift continues rolling out her Nov. 10-anticipated Reputation LP. So far she has shared “Look What You Made Me Do” and “Ready For It.” She’s also featured on the side of delivery trucks as part of a partnership with UPS.
Find more information about Taylor Swift Now subscriptions here.
This article originally appeared on EW.com
This article originally appeared on Ew.com