People Are Really Excited Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Had Their First Public Date

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle made their first splashy public appearance as a couple, the internet was definitely feeling the love.

Sitting court side at the 2017 Invictus Games Monday, the royal couple watched Australia and New Zealand's players face off in wheelchairs in the semi-finals.

“We’re a couple,” Markle recently told Vanity Fair . “We’re in love."

The pair was all smiles during their first public outing together — making lots of eye contact and frequently holding hands. And seeing Prince Harry and the Suits actress exhibit the symptoms of that love in the public eye was all the internet needed to rejoice.

Here are some of the reactions to Harry and Markel's real-life fairytale love story:

Listen everything is garbage but I AM HERE FOR THESE PICS OF PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE - Sarah Cotton (@sarahncotton) September 25, 2017

I've decided that when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set a wedding date, I will fly out for it. 😭 - Misha (@MishaaBattiste) September 25, 2017

I just love #princeharry and #MeghanMarkle ❤️as a young girl I bet she never imagined she would be with a prince 😍#softie #romance #love - Bobby Nero ✌ (@AhiaRose) September 26, 2017

For those wanting to see Prince Harry sitting with his significant other, like normal people tend to do. https://t.co/ZazpJw0gnY - Ben Lewis (@benlewismedia) September 25, 2017

Meanwhile, Prince Harry showing up with Meghan Markle at the Invictus Games is causing a frenzy. People are already picking out her gown. - Grace Kenganzi (@gkenganzi) September 26, 2017

This is the third Invictus Games. The Prince created the international sporting event for wounded and sick military personnel following his two tours in Afghanistan.