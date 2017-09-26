Newsfeed
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend a Wheelchair Tennis match during the Invictus Games 2017 on Sept. 25, 2017 in Toronto, Canada  Chris Jackson—Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
royals

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Make Their First Official Public Appearance Together

Rob Gillies / AP
Sep 25, 2017

(TORONTO) — Hand in hand, Prince Harry and girlfriend Meghan Markle made their first official public appearance as a couple. Markle might have even left a wedding hint.

The prince and Markle held hands Monday as they walked toward Toronto's city hall and attended a wheelchair tennis event at Harry's Invictus Games for wounded veterans.

Markle wore a white button-down shirt with blue jeans ripped at the knee. The white shirt is called "The Husband Shirt" and is by designer Misha Nonoo.

The 36-year-old American actress recently told Vanity Fair they're in love

Markle, who lives in Toronto, appeared at the games' opening ceremony this weekend, cheering from the stands while Harry sat four rows and a section away beside U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

The couple has been photographed together in the past but this is the first time they have appeared together at an official event. The two sat together and took in a match of the wheelchair tennis between Australia and New Zealand at the small venue. Both wore dark sunglasses on an uncommonly hot sunny day for Toronto in late September.

They stayed for a half hour and shook hands with the athletes and Invictus volunteers. They left together hand in hand.

Harry, 33, has been dating Markle since last year. He confirmed the relationship in November when he complained about intrusive press coverage.

The Vanity Fair interview prompted British bet-maker Betfair to offer 6-to-4 odds that the couple is engaged by the end of 2017 and 3-to-1 odds that they marry in 2018.

Best known as paralegal Rachel Zane in the US Network legal drama, "Suits," Markle has appeared on "General Hospital," ''CSI: Miami," ''Without A Trace" and "Castle." She also is a campaigner for gender equality.

The Invictus Games are the creation of Harry, who got the inspiration to help wounded and sick military personnel and their families after his two tours of duty in Afghanistan. This is the third Invictus Games. About 550 competitors from 17 countries are slated to compete in 12 sports over the next week.

