Alec Baldwin, who won an Emmy for his work impersonating Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live , took aim at the president during his acceptance speech on Sunday night.

Earlier in the night, host Stephen Colbert pointed out that Trump's television series, The Apprentice , had been nominated for three Emmys — and had lost all three times. Trump then accused the Emmys of being rigged. Colbert went on to play a clip in which Trump complained during a debate with election opponent Hillary Clinton, saying that he should have won the Emmy.

"I suppose I should say, 'At long last Mr. President, here is your Emmy,'" Baldwin joked at the beginning of his speech. The 30 Rock actor has long been a critic of Trump, even before he began playing the president on the stage of Saturday Night Live .

Baldwin went on to joke that his Donald Trump costume was not exactly welcome at home. "My wife and I had three children in three years. We didn’t have a child last year while I was doing SNL ," Baldwin said. "I wonder if there is a correlation there? You put on that orange wig, and it's birth control, trust me."