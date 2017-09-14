Actress Francia Raisa and actress / singer Selena Gomez attend the Unlikely Heroes' 3rd Annual Awards Dinner And Gala at Sofitel Hotel on November 8, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. Photograph by Vivien Killilea—Getty Images for Unlikely Heroes

Singer and actress Selena Gomez revealed why she's been staying out of the public eye for part of the summer — she's been recovering from a kidney transplant.

Gomez, who has opened up about living with Lupus before , said she looks forward to sharing more of her journey with fans and shared the Lupus Research Alliance's website for people who want to know more about the disease.

"It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis," Gomez posted on Instagram, along with a picture of Raisa .