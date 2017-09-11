Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
fashionNicki Minaj Calls Out Designers For Cultural Appropriation During Fashion Week
2017 Harper's Bazaar Icons
moviesKate Winslet Just Took Her Iconic Friendship With Leonardo DiCaprio to a New Level of Perfection
Kate Winslet and Leonardo DiCaprio dancing in a scene from Titanic
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Florida'I Just Hope Everyone Survived.' Search-and-Rescue Begins in Florida Keys
Hurricane Irma
celebrities

Why Instagram Queen Selena Gomez Says She Only Has a Few Close Friends

Raisa Bruner
5:06 PM ET

Selena Gomez is the most popular person on Instagram, with more than 100 million followers. Now 25, she's become a tastemaker pioneer, but just because she's ascended the heights of stardom and entered the social media stratosphere doesn't mean she's found a huge number friends along the way.

"You have to figure out the people that are in your circle. I feel like I know everybody but have no friends," Gomez told Business of Fashion, suggesting that online popularity doesn't always translate into real-life relationships. "I have like three good friends that I can tell everything to, but I know everyone. I go anywhere and I’m like, 'Hey guys, how’s it going?' And it feels great to be connected to people, but having boundaries is so important. You have to have those few people that respect you, want the best for you and you want the best for them. It sounds cheesy, but it’s hard."

Gomez was previously known to be a confidant of Taylor Swift's, and was in a relationship with Justin Bieber. Now, she's linked to The Weeknd also known as Abel Tesfaye.

She added she has a new perspective on the ways social media influence relationships with peers.

"I see a disconnect from real life connections to people, and that makes me a little worried. I do think social media is an amazing way to stay connected, to learn more things about what’s going outside your little bubble, but sometimes I think it’s too much information," she said.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME