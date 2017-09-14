U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MilitaryThe Incredible Story Behind a Haunting Picture of a POW in Vietnam
The captured US pilot major Pewey Waddell is being guarded by a militiawoman with a gun and a bayonet on a rice field - 1967
celebritiesSelena Gomez Is Recovering From a Kidney Transplant
Unlikely Heroes' 3rd Annual Awards Dinner And Gala
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
PoliticsSteven Mnuchin Requested a U.S. Military Jet to Use for His Honeymoon
President Donald Trump
TIME Magazine's Managing Editor Nancy Gibbs; in the White House Briefing Room , Washington, D.C., May 8, 2017.
Benjamin Rasmussen for TIME
U.S.

Her Time

TIME Staff
5:55 AM ET

TIME Magazine&#039;s Managing Editor Nancy Gibbs; in the White House Briefing Room , Washington, D.C., May 8, 2017.

Every paragraph must earn its sentences, every sentence its words. To have worked with TIME editor-in-chief Nancy Gibbs is to have heard it a thousand times. But this is no mere maxim of economy. It reflects her values as a journalist, values Nancy practiced over the course of an incredible 32-year career at the magazine, including her promotion as its top editor in 2013. Roughly: Be rigorous, bring your passions to work but leave your agendas behind and, above all, be focused on serving your readers. Or, as she might more elegantly put it: Every word has consequences, every silence too.

On Sept. 12, Nancy told us, "It's time for another chapter," and said she planned to step down. So this space, normally reserved for TIME's editor-in-chief, has been hijacked by her staff to write a few inadequate words about her. Inadequate because Nancy's powers as a storyteller are unparalleled. Before becoming the first woman to lead the institution, she authored more cover stories for TIME than any other writer in its history. For millions of people, she told the living history of our nation and our world--comprehensively, compellingly and compassionately. She co-wrote, with TIME's Michael Duffy, two best-selling presidential histories and interviewed five American Presidents as well as dozens of world leaders.

She successfully ushered TIME into a new media era, serving the needs of growing digital and mobile audiences as well as introducing the brand to new readers wherever they might be and however they might wish to access our journalism. Over the past four years, she presided over a doubling of TIME's audience and a reaffirmation of its relevance.

There are metrics, and then there are the measures that really matter: ideas, careers and friendships nurtured. Under Nancy, the latter were as innumerable as the former were bountiful. And in a time of dislocation, disruption and division, she strove to preserve a hallowed middle ground where actual conversations could take place and where ideas could live or die by their own merits. The role that TIME's journalism played in last year's presidential campaign and continues to play in the wake of the election illustrates both the difficulty and the vitality of that mission.

Nancy can never really leave TIME. She embodies its highest values, and transformed it with the intelligence, grace and wisdom of her leadership. (Not to mention that we plan to make her write many more cover stories.) But when she does take a well-deserved break, she will have left the vivid air around us signed with her honor.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
The Influencers
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME