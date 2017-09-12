The Internet Is Having a Hilarious Time With These iPhone 8 vs. iPhone X Memes

On Tuesday, Apple revealed not one but two new models of iPhone : the iPhone 8 (and larger-sized 8 Plus), and the iPhone X (pronounced like the number ten). (No word on why they mysteriously skipped the model 9, though.) As expected, Apple fans and critics were out in full force to eat up every last bite of the livestreamed announcement. The internet quickly digested the information, and spat it back out in the form of... meme responses, of course.

While the iPhone 8 is quite similar to the iPhone 7, it changes things up with a glass back and wireless charging, plus other technical upgrades. The iPhone X, meanwhile, stands out for its Face ID unlocking technology, edge-to-edge OLED screen and $999 price tag. Here's how people are comparing the two.

I was disappointed when I saw the iPhone 8 but once they showed the iPhone X #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/Q0z7Hsi3h9 - a l l i e 🌻 (@_smileyallie) September 12, 2017

iPhone 8: hello world I'm the new iph-

iPhone X: pic.twitter.com/X9AeDLoAc8 - Internet Palace (@InternetPalace) September 12, 2017

The IPhone X is they guy she told you not to worry about - James Douglas (@JamesTDouglas) September 12, 2017

Iphone 8 vs Iphone X pic.twitter.com/bVMjky1ISL - Dill B (@dbaron46) September 12, 2017

When you thought the iPhone 8 was cool but then Apple unveils the iPhone X. #AppleEvent pic.twitter.com/vXk05ocJmk - Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 12, 2017

apple: the iphone 8 has-

iphone X: pic.twitter.com/4Xoy3blFGp - ash (@blaquepink) September 12, 2017