Apple Announced 'Animoji' Today. Here's What That Is

Apple on Tuesday unveiled "animoji," animated emoji you can control and record with your own face before sending along to friends.
Animoji are coming to the new iPhone X, Apple says (it's pronounced "iPhone 10"). The feature relies on the new iPhone X's upgraded front-facing camera and sensor array.
Animoji will be baked into Apple's iMessage text messaging app. Simply select an eligible emoji, record a message while pointing the iPhone at your face, and the emoji will be sent in animated form along with your voice message.
COMPARECARDS
SPONSORED
A handful of emoji, ranging from the robot emoji to the cat emoji, can become animoji. And all-importantly: it appears the poop emoji can also become an animoji.