Donald Trump'A Battle for the Soul of This Nation.' Joe Biden Tears Into President Trump's Charlottesville Response
Concordia Europe Summit - Day 2
hurricane harveyA Look at the Devastating Destruction Caused by Hurricane Harvey
Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen following passage of Hurricane Harvey at Rockport, Texas on Aug. 26, 2017.
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
obituariesTobe Hooper, 'Texas Chain Saw Massacre' Director, Dies at 74
Close up of 'Tobe Hooper' at the 'Mortuary' premiere in Paris, France on March 27, 2006.
movies

Box Office Has Worst Weekend in Nearly Two Decades

Jake Coyle / AP
1:53 PM ET

(NEW YORK) — Hollywood effectively took the weekend off, resulting in the most dismal box-office result in 16 years.

An already slow August came to a screeching halt at the multiplex, where no major new releases were unveiled.

That left the Samuel Jackson-Ryan Reynolds action-comedy "The Hitman's Bodyguard" to top all films for the second week with an estimated $10.1 million in ticket sales.

The horror film holdover "Annabelle: Creation" followed in second with $7.4 million in its third weekend. The "Conjuring" spinoff" has now grossed $77.9 million in total.

The Weinstein Co. animated release "Leap!" was one of the few new films to hit theaters.

It earned a scant $5 million, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The entire slate of films grossed only about $65 million, the lowest total since September 2001.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME