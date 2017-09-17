See All the Winners of the 2017 Emmy Awards

Here is the full list of nominees and winners from the 69th annual Primetime Emmy Awards. We will update the story as awards are handed out.

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin, Saturday Night Live

Louie Anderson, Baskets

Ty Burrell, Modern Family

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Tony Hale, Veep

Matt Walsh, Veep

Best Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Stephen Glover, Atlanta

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe, Master of None

Alec Berg, Silicon Valley

Billy Kimball, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Vanessa Bayer, Saturday Night Live

Leslie Jones, Saturday Night Live

Anna Chlumsky, Veep

Judith Light, Transparent

Kathryn Hahn, Transparent

Best Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Jamie Babbit, Silicon Valley

Mike Judge, Silicon Valley

Morgan Sackett, Veep

David Mandel, Veep

Dale Stern, Veep

Best Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Tracee Ellis-Ross, black-ish

Jane Fonda, Grace and Frankie

Lily Tomlin, Grace and Frankie

Allison Janney, Mom

Ellie Kemper, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Aziz Ansari, Master of None

Zach Galifianakis, Baskets

Donald Glover, Atlanta

William H. Macy, Shameless

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Best Reality Competition Series

The Amazing Race

American Ninja Warrior

Project Runway

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Top Chef

The Voice

Best Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

David E. Kelley, Big Little Lies

Charlie Brooker, Black Mirror: San Junipero

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette and Joan

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis, Feud: Bette and Joan

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Jackie Hoffman, Feud: Bette and Joan

Regina King, American Crime

Michelle Pfeiffer, The Wizard of Lies

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Best Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee, Big Little Lies

Noah Hawley, Fargo

Ryan Murphy, Feud: Bette & Joan

Ron Howard, Genius

James Marsh, The Night Of

Steve Zaillian, The Night Of

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp, The Night Of

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies

David Thewlis, Fargo

Stanley Tucci, Feud: Bette and Joan

Michael K. Williams , The Night Of

Best Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Carrie Coon, Fargo

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud

Susan Sarandon, Feud

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Best Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Benedict Cumberbatch, Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

John Turturro, The Night Of

Best Television Movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love

The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

The Wizard Of Lies

Best Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius

Best Writing for a Variety Special

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner"

"Louis C.K. 2017"

"Sarah Silverman: A Speck of Dust"

"Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”"

"70th Annual Tony Awards”

Best Variety Talk Series

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Late Late Show With James Corden

Real Time With Bill Maher

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Best Variety Sketch Series

Billy On The Street

Documentary Now!

Drunk History

Portlandia

Saturday Night Live

Tracey Ullman’s Show

Best Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields, The Americans

Gordon Smith, Better Call Saul

Peter Morgan, The Crown

Bruce Miller, The Handmaid’s Tale

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Uzo Aduba, Orange Is the New Black

Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Best Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan, Better Call Saul

Stephen Daldry, The Crown

Reed Morano, The Handmaid’s Tale

Kate Dennis, The Handmaid’s Tale

Lesli Linka, Glatter Homeland

The Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things

Jonathan Nolan, Westworld

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow, The Crown

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland

Michael Kelly, House of Cards

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Best Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Anthony Hopkins, Westworld

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us

Best Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Viola Davis, How to Get Away with Murder

Claire Foy, The Crown

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale

Keri Russell, The Americans

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Best Comedy Series

Atlanta

Black-ish

Master of None

Modern Family

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Veep

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

House of Cards

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld