U.S.
Search
Sign In
mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
celebritiesIna Garten Opens Up About How She and Martha Stewart Differ in the Kitchen
Ina Garten in Conversation with Danny Meyer
CharityLois Pope: Why I Am No Longer Hosting My Charity's Event at Mar-a-Lago
Mar-A-Lago
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
KansasWidow of Kansas Bar Shooting Victim Was Almost Deported
Bar Shooting Kansas
lowes-irma-generator
Nancy Alvarez—WFTV/Facebook
Florida

Man Gives Last Generator to a Stranger Amid Prep for Hurricane Irma

Mahita Gajanan
6:23 PM ET

A Florida woman racing to find a generator ahead of Hurricane Irma's imminent arrival in the state got what she needed due to the generosity from a complete stranger.

Pam Brekke had been waiting for days to buy hands on a generator in order to keep her sick father's oxygen supply powered, and traveled nearly 30 miles to a Lowe's Home Improvement that had received a surprise shipment of about 200 generators on Thursday, WFTV-TV reported. The generators sold out within two hours, managers at the Lowe's store told the ABC affiliate.

Brekke, who had been next in line to receive a generator, broke down when she realized the supply sold out and that she might not have anything to power the much-needed oxygen. To her surprise, Ramon Santiago, a customer who had gotten a generator but had not bought it yet, saw Brekke cry and said she could take it.

"She needs the generator," he told WFTV-TV. "It's OK."

Overwhelmed, Brekke hugged Santiago, and tearfully thanked him. A video from WFTV shows Santiago hugging and comforting Brekke and telling her: "Everything is fine."

"That gentleman was a great gentleman right there," Brekke said. "God will bless that man."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME