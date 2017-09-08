U.S.
The Mar-a-Lago Resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. Photograph by Joe Raedle—Getty
Donald Trump

These Are Donald Trump's Properties That Could Get Hit By Hurricane Irma

Lisa Marie Segarra
4:13 PM ET

Much of Florida is bracing for Hurricane Irma to make landfall over the weekend, and some of President Trump's properties are also in the storm's path.

Seven of Trump's hotels, condos and golf courses along Florida's west coast are likely to get hit by the hurricane, which experts are saying is one of the strongest ever recorded. Mar-a-Lago, which was called Trump's "Winter White House" after he spent many of his weekends there during the start of his precedency, is also in that path.

Miami-Dade County ordered a mandatory evacuation in areas including Miami Beach and Sunny Isles beach, where someone of Trump's properties are located.

The three condominiums affected are licensed, meaning they're not owned, developed or sold by Trump, but use the name, according to the Trump Organization website. Two golf courses and a Miami hotel are also some of the properties in Irma's path.

You can see all of Trump's Florida properties that are expected to be affected by Hurricane Irma below. The shaded area shows the five-day forecast.

