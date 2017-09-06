Watch Live As Hurricane Irma Slams Through the Caribbean

Hurricane Irma made landfall in the Caribbean Wednesday as the Category 5 storm barrels through the area on a potential collision course with Florida.

A livestream from St. Croix, in the U.S. Virgin Islands, shows Irma's heavy rainfall and incredible wind speeds as the storm makes its way through the region. The stream, courtesy of EarthCam , shows Irma hitting a St. Croix beach. A hurricane warning for the Caribbean area predicts tropical force winds and up to 10 inches of rain.

Hurricane Irma is expected to move westward, dumping between 10 and 20 inches of rain on parts of the Dominican Republic, Haiti and the Bahamas. While it's too early to tell exactly how the storm might impact Florida, residents there are already bracing for the worst .

Watch live footage of Hurricane Irma above.