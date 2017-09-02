Search
Sign In
U.S.Fire Blazing in 5-Story Building Fills Lower Manhattan With Smoke
Manhattan Fire
Natural DisastersHow to Help Kids Understand Disasters Like Harvey
Harvey
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
hurricane harveyDonald Trump Asks for $7.9 Billion Down Payment for Harvey Relief
Houston Area Begins Slow Recovery From Catastrophic Harvey Storm Damage
Princesses
Teens with the Princess Project came to sing for kids affected by Hurricane Harvey  Charlotte Alter- Time

How Princess Magic Came to Houston

TIME
9:26 AM ET

They were just ordinary people who sprang into action for children in need. They put on their uniforms, grabbed their supplies, left their homes and families and headed to the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, where more than 10,000 people have sought shelter as Hurricane Harvey devastated the city. For them, it was all about the kids.

Some volunteers offer blankets, hot meals or extra clothes. This group offered balloon animals, hugs and princess magic.

In the aftermath of the historic hurricane, two clowns, three balloon artists and one face painter have labored to bring a bit of joy to the children stranded here at the Convention Center. They estimate they've made more than 2,400 balloon animals during the past 24 hours. They've told countless jokes, painted faces and pulled ears. Parked in the hallway near where FEMA has set up its emergency headquarters, the clowns say they've come to help the displaced families in the only way they know how.

"I wanted to be able to do something," says Eric Dieckman, otherwise known as Bungles the Clown, as he twisted a blue balloon into a sword for a waiting kid. On Friday he was wearing an orange patchy suit and a big orange hat with a flower on it. Children surrounded him as he transformed balloons into flowers and dogs and crowns. Dieckman, who is bearded and jolly-looking, had a lucrative Santa career during the holidays but created Bungles after he started going through "Santa withdrawal." He mostly does birthday parties or children's hospital visits, but he's donating his time at the convention center.

His companion, Dr. Tiny (real name: Joe Luce; real size: not tiny), added that it was important for children to feel happy and entertained as their parents figured out how to recover from the devastating storm. Also, he adds, his balloons need some practice. "I try to distract people from their hardship, and give a few moments of respite, even if it's temporary," says Dr. Tiny, who wore a white lab coat, a red clown nose and a fake smile painted on his face. "It's good to get them thinking about something else."

For Amanda Parker, Brittany Halen and Ragan Richardson, volunteering meant putting on ball gowns and lipstick and elbow-length gloves. The trio were dressed up as Disney heroines Belle, Snow White, and Cinderella. They work for J&D Entertainment, an events company with a costume warehouse that escaped the storm largely unscathed. "What can we do to give back?" asks John Halbur, one of the founders of J&D. "The kids can remember, 'oh I got to meet Princess so-and-so.'" J&D also brought a cowboy on stilts, Alice from Alice in Wonderland (also on stilts) and a guy with a fake bird.

"There's something special about being a princess," says Parker. "It's hope. They believe in you." In addition to the J&D princesses, a group of teenage girls called the Princess Project also dressed up as Disney princesses and came to the Convention Center to sing for the kids.

"This is the most important thing we can do with our abilities," adds Richardson, just as a young girl charges at her screaming "Cinderella!" and wraps her arms around Richardson's waist. Even boys around nine or 10 years old gathered to watch, looking fascinated.

"She's never met a princess before," says Shay Smith, 23, mother of the girl who charged at Cinderella. "This is a wonderful experience for them."

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME