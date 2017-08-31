Ideas
Search
Sign In
PoliticsPresident Trump's Tax Plan
Capitol
MusicLorde Says Rihanna Inspired One of the Most Emotional Tracks on Her Latest Album
iHeartRadio Secret Sessions By AT&amp;T Featuring Lorde At The Houdini Estate
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
HolidaysEverything You Need to Know About Indigenous Peoples Day
Seattle City Council Votes To Change Columbus Day To Indigenous Peoples' Day
Epic Flooding Inundates Houston After Hurricane Harvey
Texas National Guardsmen rescue a resident by boat during flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey August 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas. Lt. Zachary West—Army National Guard/Getty Images
Charity

How to Make Your Donations as Helpful as Possible

Michael Thatcher
3:59 PM ET
Ideas
Thatcher is President and CEO of Charity Navigator.

Caring for each other and reaching out to help strangers in times of crisis is innately human. We all want to do good. But at the end of the day, most of us are pressed to figure out the how and why to do so most effectively and with what we have to offer. With the response to Hurricane Harvey, we’ve seen the deep kindness and generosity of Americans — and that philanthropy, whether you call yourself a philanthropist or not, is growing in unprecedented ways.

Today, communities across the world receive vital information on how they can help through their social networks — unlike disasters even as recent as Hurricanes Katrina and Sandy. Groups that have formed roots here are mobilizing through Twitter and Facebook to enable greater giving. People are texting their friends and families about how they can get involved. This power, in response to Hurricane Harvey, has created Charity Navigator’s busiest mid-year day ever. People are reaching out left and right to learn more about how they can help, and then they are taking the time to research which charities to donate to in order to ensure that their money will be used well by the organization they give to. (We created our Hurricane Harvey Hot Topic to provide key resources for connecting with the highly-rated charities responding directly to the crisis.)

Since so many people are donating today, it is important to remember how best to give — and to strive to be even better. The five simple steps we advocate for informed giving are:

  1. Be proactive. Identify which causes are important to you, and be specific about the impact you want your donation to have.
  2. Research before giving. Narrow down your list of charities by asking some basic questions, like: Is the charity a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) public charity? Are they financially healthy, accountable and transparent?
  3. Talk to the charity. Learn about their accomplishments, goals and challenges. This will give you insight into how well the charity knows where it stands and where it plans to go. Even a short conversation can ensure your time and money go to where you hope they will.
  4. Consider other ways to give. Once you can trust the charity, determine how to best spend your contribution. Create a budget and consider donating without specifications — monthly, if you can.
  5. Don’t move on too quickly. Follow up with the charity in six months to find out how they’re using your money. Look for a progress report to understand how responsive the charity and if they can clearly communicate that progress.

In times of crisis specifically, these instructions change only slightly. Start by giving to an established charity with a good track record. (The Charity Navigator 3 and 4 star rated organizations can be a good starting point.) Early in a crisis, designate your investment to let the charity know where you would like the funds allocated. Unless there has been a very specific request for supplies and you have exactly what’s being asked for, sending money — even small amounts — is often more useful and impactful than physical objects.

But also, be patient and stay engaged. Relief efforts take time. They can last for years and require sustained engagement and assistance. If you are dedicated to a cause and an organization that will help achieve it, again, consider a recurring donation each month to continue supporting organizations that will be on the ground in the affected areas long after the immediate disaster has passed.

If you are called to act today, please do so wholeheartedly with those around who are doing the same. You might even challenge your friends, family and neighbors to find ways to contribute to those who are affected, be it in time, money or in-kind donations. We can help those affected better together.

Ideas
TIME Ideas hosts the world's leading voices, providing commentary on events in news, society, and culture. We welcome outside contributions. Opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect the views of TIME editors.
Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME