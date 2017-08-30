U.S.
People stand in water along a street after the flooding of Hurricane Harvey inundated the area on August 30, 2017 in Port Arthur, Texas.  Joe Raedle—Getty Images
weather

Poll: 34% of Americans Know Someone Impacted by Hurricane Harvey

Mahita Gajanan
7:56 PM ET

More than a third of Americans know someone who has been impacted by the rampant flooding in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey.

Since downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey wreaked havoc across the Houston area this week. At least 21 people have died and thousands of others have been displaced because of the heavy rain and floodwaters. According to a new poll from HuffPost/YouGov, 34% of people know someone who has been affected by the storm.

Of those surveyed, 4% said they had been directly impacted by the storm, 12% said Harvey affected a family member and 22% said they knew someone else who was affected by the storm. HuffPost said that in the South, a total of 40% of people said they knew someone affected by Harvey.

As Harvey moves from Texas to neighboring Louisiana, 51% said they approved of the federal government's work in handling the flooding in Texas, while 16% disapproved with the rest saying they were unsure. People were also positive about President Trump's response to the hurricane — 42% approved of Trump while 24% said they disapproved (the survey was conducted before Trump visited Texas this week).

The HuffPost/YouGov poll was conducted between Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 among 1,000 U.S. adults.

Follow TIME