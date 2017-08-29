Newsfeed
Search
Sign In
Five Best IdeasWhy America Can’t Figure Out Flood Prevention
Build Structures And Sea Storm
DrugsU.S. Opioid Deaths Nearly Doubled Since 2009
TIME health stock Pile of pills
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Crime'Vicious Act of Depravity.' Suspects in Pregnant Woman's Death Wanted Her Unborn Child
Missing Woman North Dakota
game-of-thrones-dragonstone-gilly
Hannah Murray in Game of Thrones Helen Sloan—HBO
Television

This Internet Is Rallying Behind This Unlikely Game of Thrones Hero

Raisa Bruner
12:23 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

A lot went down on Sunday night's Game of Thrones season seven finale. But one of the most important moments was the confirmation of what many fans have known for years: Jon Snow, everyone's favorite of the north, is actually the son of Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. And, in perhaps an even more critical move for the plot, he's a legitimate son: the ill-fated lovers wed in a secret ceremony before his birth.

That particular nugget of juicy information was uncovered by none other than Gilly, back in episode five, while she was practicing her reading out loud to Sam in Oldtown. Sam, impatient with the other maesters' disinterest in taking the threat of the Night King seriously, seemed to dismiss Gilly's subtle revelation. But in Sunday's episode, his tête-à-tête with Bran Stark at Winterfell brings up the subject of Jon's true parentage. Then Sam reveals, without mentioning Gilly's sleuthing, that he has discovered the marriage took place.

Naturally, the internet is all behind stealth research hero Gilly. There is a bit of a divide, however, between those who think Sam did not properly credit his assistant ancient texts sleuth — and those who are cheered by the thought that Sam was listening to her all along.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME