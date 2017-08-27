A Look at the Devastating Destruction Caused by Hurricane Harvey

U.S.
Close up of 'Tobe Hooper' at the 'Mortuary' premiere in Paris, France on March 27, 2006.
This photo made available by NASA shows Hurricane Harvey over Texas on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, seen from the International Space Station.
Lisa Rehr holds her four-year old son Maximus, after they lost their home to Hurricane Harvey, as they await to be evacuated with their belongings from Rockport, Texas, Aug. 26, 2017.
Damage to a store after Hurricane Harvey hit Rockport, Texas on Aug. 26, 2017.
Moses Juarez, left, and Anselmo Padilla wade through floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2017.
A Texas and US flag are seen as rain from Hurricane Harvey falls in Texas City, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2017.
Dead cows killed in Hurricane Harvey lie on highway 35 near Fulton, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2017.
A laundromat's machines sit exposed in the elements after Hurricane Harvey ripped through Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2017. inland.
A driver works his way through a maze of fallen utility poles damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, in Taft, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2017.
Jessica Campbell hugs Jonathan Fitzgerald after riding out Hurricane Harvey in an apartment in Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2017.
An abandoned vehicle sits in flood waters on the I-10 highway in Houston, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2017.
Robert Grant and Rocky from the Texas Task Force 2 search and rescue team work through a destroyed apartment complex trying to find anyone that still may be in the apartment complex after Hurricane Harvey passed through in Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 27, 2017.
An RV is seen destroyed along the road near City-By-The Sea, TX as Hurricane Harvey hits the Texas coast on Aug 26, 2017.
Hurricane Harvey Slams Into Texas Gulf Coast
Damaged boats in a multi-level storage facility are seen following passage of Hurricane Harvey at Rockport, Texas on Aug. 26, 2017.
Aaron Tobias who said he lost everything stands in what is left of his home after Hurricane Harvey blew in and destroyed most of the house in Rockport, Texas, on Aug. 26, 2017.
A Look at the Devastating Destruction Caused by Hurricane Harvey

Jennifer Calfas,Kim Bubello
1:25 PM ET

A disastrous path left by the storm resulting from Hurricane Harvey in southeast Texas over the weekend created a devastating scene as countless homes were destroyed and residents waded in flooded streets looking for safety.

The impact of Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a tropical storm on Saturday, has officials warning of “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding,” reaching potentially historic levels as high as 50 inches, according to the National Hurricane Center. At least two people have died as a result of the storm, and at least 14 others have been injured, according to the Associated Press.

Federal Emergency Management Agency chief Brock Turner said the agency will likely be in the flooded areas “for years” to help recovery efforts. “This disaster is going to be a landmark event,” Turner said Sunday morning on CNN.

Images of the destruction show displaced residents, toppled over trucks and homes destroyed beyond repair. Take a look at the damage caused by Hurricane Harvey so far in the photos above.

