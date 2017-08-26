'Life-Threatening Flooding.' What to Know About Hurricane Harvey

A truck in flood waters passes a home damaged in the wake of Hurricane Harvey on Aug. 26, 2017, in Aransas Pass, Texas Eric Gay—AP

Hurricane Harvey was downgraded to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon as it moved inland over Texas and destroyed homes and businesses on the coast. Officials urged caution in anticipation of "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" in the days to come.

"Do not focus on the fact that #Harvey is now a tropical storm- a catastrophic flooding event is still unfolding!" the National Hurricane Center said in a tweet Saturday afternoon.

Here's what to know about the storm:

Experts predict "catastrophic and life-threatening flooding"

The hurricane — the strongest to hit the U.S. in more than a decade — made landfall on Friday night as a Category 4 storm. By Saturday morning, it had been downgraded to a Category 1 hurricane and is now a tropical storm.

Maximum sustained winds decreased to 70 miles per hour on Saturday afternoon, when the center of the storm was about 60 miles southeast of San Antonio, moving toward the city at a pace of 2 miles per hour.

An estimated 15 to 30 inches of rain "will cause catastrophic and life-threatening flooding" in areas over the Texas coast, with some places receiving up to 40 inches of rain, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory at 2 p.m. E.T.

"Our focus is shifting to the extreme and potentially historic levels of flooding that we could see," Eric Blake, a specialist at the National Hurricane Center in Miami, told the Associated Press.

One death has been reported

One storm-related death was reported in Rockport, Texas, on Saturday afternoon, according to the New York Times . But emergency crews had not yet been able to assess the full storm damage because of high winds, the AP reported.

Early reports showed that businesses and homes in Port Aransas and Rockport, Texas, sustained heavy damage, as power lines fell, some buildings collapsed and cars were forced off the road.

Officials warn residents: "Don’t risk your life"

Early Saturday morning, President Donald Trump praised Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Brock Long and said he was "doing a great job." The President said he was monitoring the hurricane from Camp David. "We are leaving nothing to chance," he said. "City, State and Federal Govs. working great together!" Late Friday night, Trump signed a federal disaster declaration to provide federal aid for recovery efforts.

In a press conference on Saturday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged Texans to stay away from floodwater that could be deeper and more dangerous than it looks.

"Turn around, don’t drown. Don’t risk your life," he said, according to the Times .

Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price also declared a public health emergency in Texas on Saturday as the storm tore through the state.

How to get assistance

FEMA has advised people who are sheltering in place to stay indoors and listen to local officials. People looking for open shelters in their area can find one using the FEMA app or by sending a text message to 4FEMA (43362) with the word SHELTER and their zip code.

People can also apply for assistance online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov

FEMA also advised people looking to help to donate to a nonprofit and linked to a list of organizations that help in disaster recovery.