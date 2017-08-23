President Trump will give a speech at the American Legion's national convention in Reno on Wednesday, carrying on a presidential tradition of addressing the nation's largest wartime veterans' organization.

While the group is non-partisan, many on the scene in Reno told reporters they supported Trump and were enthusiastic about his work so far as President.

Still, the American Legion's leadership has released statements in advance of the event condemning the recent racial hatred on display in Charlottesville. President Trump was criticized for not speaking out against racially-motivated hatred more quickly after those events.

The speech is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m PT / 2 p.m. ET. You can watch live above.