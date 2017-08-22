mobile-bannertablet-bannerdesktop-banner
MissouriMissouri Governor Halts Inmate's Execution After DNA Evidence Raises Questions About Guilt
Missouri Execution Williams
celebritiesOf Course Martha Stewart's Morning Routine Is Way More Ambitious Than Yours
2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards - Press Room
COMPARECARDS
compare-card
SPONSORED
Pennsylvania'Why Are We Going So Fast?' Commuter Train Crash in Pennsylvania Injures Dozens
Trains
Television

Jon Snow's Height Is the Best Running Joke on Game of Thrones Season 7

Eliana Dockterman
2:47 PM ET

Warning: This post contains spoilers for season seven of Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss keep dropping jokes about Jon Snow's height into the script. At least twice this season, characters have commented on the King in the North's small stature. The running bit is likely a response to the internet's obsession with actor Kit Harington's height.

In episode five, Gendry commented that Jon was a lot shorter than Jon's presumed father Ned. Jon gamely laughed at the comment.

Related

TelevisionHere's the Epic Title of Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale
Television
Here's the Epic Title of Game of Thrones Season 7 Finale

Then again in Sunday night's episode Daenerys told Tyrion that Jon Snow was "too little" for her. (The comment was a bit strange considering that actor Emilia Clarke is herself quite petite. But her character Daenerys Targaryen did marry a towering Khal, so maybe tall guys are the Mother of Dragon's type.) Tyrion replied, "As heroes go, he's quite little."

Thrones fans have long debated Harington's height, perhaps because the show is filled with people who are taller than your average actor: Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), the Hound (Rory McCann), the Mountain (Hafthór Júlíus Björnsson) and Hodor (Kristian Nairn) are all known for their generous stature. But such fan speculation has precedent: For decades, fans have tried to guess Tom Cruise's true height. In 2015, Mystery Show podcast host Starlee Kline went on a mission to discover Jake Gyllenhaal's height, which culminated in a segment on Conan in which she actually measured the actor.

In the Thrones world, jokes about Harington being short are just some of the nods that the writers have made this season to the meme culture that now surrounds the show. When Davos reunites with Gendry he says that he thought the blacksmith might "still be rowing," referencing a joke that Gendry actor Joe Dempsie tweeted years ago. And after fans skewered Daenerys for her obsession with listing her many titles on the show, the writers wrote in a joke where Davos replies to Tyrion's long list of honorifics for Daenerys with a very brief introduction for Jon.

MORE: To stay up to date on everything Game of Thrones, follow our all-encompassing Facebook page and sign up for our exclusive newsletter.

The writers are likely skewering fans' obsession with Jon's stature by writing in these recurring quips. Then again, the one person who may matter most — Daenerys — doesn't seem to mind.

Customer ServiceSite MapPrivacy PolicyAd ChoicesTerms of UseYour California Privacy RightsCareers
© 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved.
All products and services featured are based solely on editorial selection. TIME may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.
Home
U.S.
Politics
World
Business
Tech
Health
TIME Health
Motto
Entertainment
Science
Newsfeed
Living
Sports
History
The TIME Vault
Magazine
Ideas
TIME Labs
Money
LIFE
Photography
Videos
The Goods
TIME Shop
Press Room
TIME Guide to Happiness
The 100 Most Influential People
American Voices
Finding Home
Longevity 2017
Looking Forward
Next Generation Leaders
Person of the Year 2016
Space 2017
Top of the World
Workarounds
Subscribe
Newsletters
Feedback
Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Ad Choices
RSS
TIME Apps
TIME for Kids
Advertising
Reprints and Permissions
Site Map
Help
Customer Service
Follow TIME