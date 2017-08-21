The Celebrities Are Losing It Over the Great American Eclipse

From commiserations over the shortage of eclipse viewing glasses to amped-up streams of Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart," the Great American Eclipse has lived up to the hype, whipping up plenty of genuine excitement about the astronomical event. After a quick survey of our social feeds, it appears that celebrities were no exception.

From noted space nerd Neil deGrasse Tyson to OG celebutante Paris Hilton, it seems that the stars were turning out and turning up for the solar eclipse. See the most enthusiastic responses from celebs below.

Lin-Manuel Miranda composed a poem in the spirit of Broadway's "Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812" — subbing in eclipse for comet and 2017 for 1812, of course.

It seems to me

That this eclipse

Feels me

Feels my softened and uplifted soul

And my newly melted heart

Now blossoming

Into a new life - Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) August 21, 2017

Paris Hilton's response to the eclipse was very on-brand.

Neil deGrasse Tyson assured his followers that this was not the only eclipse to see and that there would be more in the future.

Total Solar Eclipses occur somewhere on Earth every two years, or so. So just calm yourself when people tell you they're rare - Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) August 16, 2017

Both Jim Carrey and Kumail Nanjiani respected the eclipse's ability to bring people together.

Sincerity: The eclipse made me feel, emotionally, how we're all on the same planet. It was overwhelming. /EndSincerity. - Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) August 21, 2017

While watching the eclipse, I lifted my coffee cup and this is what I saw. Coincidence? I think not! Enjoy the togetherness and presence ;^P pic.twitter.com/2B3vrhZeDB - Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) August 21, 2017

Barry Jenkins lamented his lack of glasses, something Americans across the country felt keenly.

Soooooooooooo hard to not look up right now ain't got no glasses 😭 - Barry Jenkins (@BandryBarry) August 21, 2017

While Ellen DeGeneres joked about the high demand for the viewing glasses.

I just invested in an eclipse sunglass company. Does anyone know when the next one is? - Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) August 21, 2017

Celebs from Lea Michele to Sharon Stone took to Twitter to share their viewing glasses selfies.

Getting ready for tomorrow's solar eclipse #eclipse - does anyone know totality time? pic.twitter.com/7sqiS39ZQY - Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@OfficialJLD) August 21, 2017

🌙 pic.twitter.com/bgQCbAkPrS - J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 21, 2017

Billy Eichner kept his eclipse sentiments succinct.