viral

Of Course Bonnie Tyler's 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Is the No. 1 Song on iTunes Right Now

Cady Lang
1:45 PM ET

Turn around, bright eyes — ahead of the Great American Eclipse, Bonnie Tyler's "Total Eclipse of the Heart" has reached the number one spot on iTunes.

The Welsh singer's viral popularity at the moment has caught some real momentum; in addition to Tyler singing her hit (and quite apropos) song during the actual solar eclipse while aboard the Royal Caribbean's Total Eclipse Cruise, the song is also up 500% in sales, clocking in at 12,000 downloads the week of August 20 according to Nielsen Music.

It isn't the first time that the song has experienced such an uptick in its numbers; the original song sold six million copies and Spotify reported that the track had a 75% increase in streams the day after last year's March total solar eclipse.

