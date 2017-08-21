Here Are the Funniest Total Solar Eclipse Memes

ALLIANCE, NE - AUGUST 20: Hank Fridell, of Custer South Dakota, test out his eclipse glasses and his foil hat while visiting Carhenge with a group of friends on August 20, 2017 in Alliance, Nebraska. Fridell came to watch Monday's total solar eclipse. (Photo by RJ Sangosti/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Monday's the big day. The day America has been waiting for. It's total solar eclipse go-time. Viewers in states across the U.S. will be able to glimpse what's being called the Great American Eclipse as the moon passes in front of the sun, blocking its rays for a few brief moments.

While we've known about this astronomical event for years, the hype has only gotten real in the last week. Some have traveled miles to be present in the path of totality, whether they've hitched a ride aboard a dedicated Caribbean cruise or headed out to special festivals and sold-out campgrounds in Oregon. Others are staying put with hope that skies will be clear enough to spot the occurrence from a window or street. One thing is certain: as this is the first total solar eclipse to cast its shadow across the contiguous U.S. since 1979 — with the next one not expected until 2024 — the excitement is palpable. Turns out Americans love science, after all.

There are also some safety hazards: staring directly at the sun with naked eyes can be permanently damaging. Specially-designed eclipse glasses have been selling out nationwide, making it hard for some to find ample protection in time for the light show, and providing plenty of fodder for memes.

Below, a roundup of some of the funniest memes so far about preparations for — and the experience of — watching the big eclipse go down.

When you want to go out and watch the solar eclipse too, but you don't have those stupid vision-saving glasses...... pic.twitter.com/ryRuUJs4IN - Michael Grady (@Grady) August 21, 2017

Me trying to peek at the solar eclipse without 'special' glasses🙈 pic.twitter.com/TQjBgNwmU0 - Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 21, 2017

Me taking quick glimpses of the eclipse without glasses 😂 pic.twitter.com/tjDGusmWA6 - DarkBla$ian (@ogNickelodeon) August 21, 2017

Me getting ready to watch this eclipse like I actually know what's going on pic.twitter.com/d5j6Hp1fMd - Alluring Ivy✨ (@Drebae_) August 20, 2017

Me since I can't find eclipse glasses pic.twitter.com/uUPcb9iFHc - Good Tweetman (@Goodtweet_man) August 20, 2017

got two pairs of glasses and a fear of commitment, who’s trynna catch the eclipse pic.twitter.com/4We3ePbadS - harry🔺 (@hpasley) August 20, 2017