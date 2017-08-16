Here’s Where You Can See Every Total Solar Eclipse for the Next 50 Years

A
total solar eclipse will obscure the sun in parts of 14 states across the U.S. on Aug. 21, a rare event that's been called the "Great American Eclipse." You can find a detailed map showing the path of the eclipse here. But if you live in a place that won't see the total eclipse or even a partial eclipse, don't worry: It won't be the last time the U.S. — and the rest of the world — will get a chance to see the moon block the sun in the coming decades.
The next total solar eclipse to cross the U.S. will take place in seven years, and even before then total eclipses will take place in Chile, Argentina, the South Pacific and Antarctica. Over the next 50 years, parts of all seven continents will see total solar eclipses.
Check out the list below to see when all the next total solar eclipses after the Aug. 21 eclipse will take place until 2067, along with maps of each total solar eclipse's path. (In each case, the total eclipse will be visible to anyone between the blue lines, while the eclipse will last longest for those on the red line,
according to NASA.) July 2, 2019 Total Solar Eclipse - South Pacific, Chile, Argentina December 14, 2020 Total Solar Eclipse - South Pacific, Argentina, South Atlantic Google December 4, 2021 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica April 8, 2024 Total Solar Eclipse - Mexico, U.S., Canada August 12, 2026 Total Solar Eclipse - Arctic, Greenland, Iceland, Spain Google August 2, 2027 Total Solar Eclipse - Morocco, Spain, Algeria, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Yemen, Somalia Google July 22, 2028 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand Google November 25, 2030 Total Solar Eclipse - Botswana, South Africa, Australia Google March 30, 2033 Total Solar Eclipse - Russia, Alaska March 20, 2034 Total Solar Eclipse - Nigeria, Cameroon, Chad, Sudan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Afghanistan, Pakistan, India China September 2, 2035 Total Solar Eclipse - China, North Korea, Japan, Pacific July 13, 2037 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand December 26, 2038 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific December 15, 2039 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica April 30, 2041 Total Solar Eclipse - Angola, Congo, Uganda, Kenya, Somalia Google April 20, 2042 Total Solar Eclipse - Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, North Pacific April 9, 2043 Total Solar Eclipse - Russia Google August 23, 2044 Total Solar Eclipse - Greenland, Canada, U.S. Google August 12, 2045 Total Solar Eclipse - U.S., Haiti, Dominican Republic, Venezuela, Guyana, French Guiana, Suriname, Brazil August 2, 2046 Total Solar Eclipse - Brazil, Angola, Namibia, Botswana, South Africa, Swaziland, Mozambique December 5, 2048 Total Solar Eclipse - Chile, Argentina, Namibia, Botswana March 30, 2052 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Mexico, U.S., Central Atlantic September 12, 2053 Total Solar Eclipse - Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, Libya, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia July 24, 2055 Total Solar Eclipse - South Africa Google January 5, 2057 Total Solar Eclipse- Southern Atlantic, Southern Indian Google December 26, 2057 Total Solar Eclipse - Antarctica Google May 11, 2059 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Ecuador, Peru, Brazil Google April 30, 2060 Total Solar Eclipse - Ivory Coast, Ghana, Togo, Benin, Nigeria, Niger, Chad, Libya, Egypt, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Russia April 20, 2061 Total Solar Eclipse - Kazakhstan, Russia August 24, 2063 Total Solar Eclipse - China, Mongolia, Japan, Central Pacific August 12, 2064 Total Solar Eclipse - Central Pacific, Chile, Argentina Google December 17, 2066 Total Solar Eclipse - Australia, New Zealand, South Pacific Google