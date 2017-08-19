Barricades set up on the Boston Common where a "Free Speech" rally is scheduled and a large rally against hate in solidarity with victims of Charlottesville will converge Saturday, on Aug. 18, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Days after deadly clashes erupted at a white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va. , protesters and counter-protesters in Boston are preparing to converge Saturday at a free speech rally that some worry will mirror the violence of last week.

Thousands of counter-protesters aiming to oppose white supremacy are expected to march toward Boston Common , where the free speech rally is set to begin at noon.

"Our job is to make sure that as the peace rally enters into Boston Common, that the folks that come in there feel safe, that we don’t have an incident that happened like last week in Virginia," Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said at a press conference on Friday, issuing a warning to those who plan to participate on either side. "If you’re looking to start trouble, regardless of who you are tomorrow, don’t come to Boston. We don’t want you here."

Law enforcement officials said 500 police officers will be deployed to prevent potential violence, and extra security cameras have been set up in Boston Common. Police have closed off surrounding streets to vehicles and restricted what protesters are allowed to carry, banning anything that could be used as a weapon, including glass containers, bats and posters with sticks.

The Boston Free Speech Coalition, which organized Saturday's free speech rally, has said it is unrelated to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, where a 32-year-old woman was killed by a driver who crashed into a crowd of counter-protesters. "We will not be offering our platform to racism or bigotry," organizers wrote on the Facebook page for the event.

But the lineup of speakers has drawn criticism for including some on the far-right . Kyle Chapman, who describes himself as a "proud American nationalist," and Joe Biggs, former writer for the right-wing conspiracy theory website InfoWars, are both scheduled to speak.

“This so-called free speech rally — some of the people speaking have said some very hurtful things about the Jewish community, about the African-American community, about a whole bunch of other communities. And I don’t want them here,” Mayor Walsh said Friday. "I absolutely would not have given them a permit if I didn’t have to give them a permit. We don’t need that type of rhetoric going on in Boston Common. We’ve come too far."

Angelina Camacho, co-organizer of the counter-protest, said she will be thinking of Charlottesville as she marches.

"How can we not? As a mother, I completely feel for Heather Heyer’s mom, " she told TIME. "We all have to make sure that we have Charlottesville in mind as we go forward."

She said she hopes the message of the counter-protesters will influence others at the rally.

"I’m naïve to think we’re going to have a kumbaya moment, but if we can get people to understand how wrong this hate speech is or get people to come to a neutral side or be more questioning about taking such a stance, I would take that as a win," Camacho said. "If we just reach one, it’s better than none."