Holocaust Memorial Vandalized In Boston
A worker cleans up broken glass at the New England Holocaust Memorial that was vandalized when a rock was thrown through a panel that was part of it on August 14, 2017 in Boston, Massachusetts.  Scott Eisen—Getty Images
Crime

A Holocaust Memorial in Boston Has Been Vandalized for the Second Time This Summer

Associated Press
Aug 14, 2017

(BOSTON) — The New England Holocaust Memorial in Boston has been vandalized for the second time this summer.

Police say someone smashed a glass panel on the memorial on Monday. A suspect was taken into custody.

It's the second time the memorial has been damaged in the past few months.

In June, police say James Isaac used a rock to shatter a roughly 9-foot-tall (3-meter-tall) glass panel on one of the memorial's six 54-foot-high (16-meter-high) towers. Isaac has pleaded not guilty to vandalism charges.

The six glass towers are lit internally and etched with millions of numbers that represent tattoos on the arms of many Jews sent to Nazi death camps.

The repaired memorial was rededicated in July.

Democratic Mayor Marty Walsh says he's "saddened to see such a despicable action."

